Dwayne Johnson Reaches Out to Police Officer Who Shockingly Looks Just Like Him
There's a solid chance that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has an identical twin brother. Patrol Lt. Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in Alabama has gone viral thanks to his striking resemblance to the former professional wrestler and action star.
Johnson, 49, noticed a shocking comparison photo on Twitter and retweeted the image, writing, "Oh s**t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields."
Comparisons of the men's appearances have gone viral on TikTok. Earlier this month, Fields spoke with his local news outlet, AL.com, about the frequent comparisons during his 17 years on the force.
@chandlerelyse_
please tag @therock so he sees this 😂 #therock#dwaynetherockjohnson#MyTeacherWins#NeverStopExploring#fypシ#fypage♬ original sound - ✨ Chandler ✨
“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”
