Angelo Pizarro suffered a tragic loss last week when his mother and 12-year-old sister, Aryana, were killed in a head-on collision on the highway.

As Pizarro was grieving the loss of two family members, he remembered his mom’s love of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and posted a photo to Twitter.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much,” he captioned the pic of his mother hugging a photo of the 46-year-old actor. "I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!”

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

So many people retweeted the image and tagged Johnson that he soon sent a direct video message to Pizarro.

"Hey Angelo, Dwayne Johnson here. I had turned on my phone and I saw a flood, thousands and thousands of tweets had come through,” Johnson began his message.

The action star went on to share his heartfelt condolences to the family. "I am sending you so much love and light and strength your way from my family to yours," he said in the heartfelt video, appearing to tear up. "I just want to say thanks for reaching out man, and I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you and your family are going through.”

WE DID IT! OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/gD0dIwhJQz — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

Johnson then spoke directly to Pizarro’s late mother, adding, "If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan.”

After Pizarro reposted the video along with his gratitude, Johnson responded, touting, "Least I could do. Story is heartbreaking. Stay strong.”

In addition to Johnson's video, singer Alessia Cara also responded to Pizarro's request for a message honoring his sister. "I am so, so sorry. hopefully this helps you in any way," she wrote in a screen grab shared by the teen.

now I can take a break from twitter for a little bit 😂 Posted by Angelo Pizarro on Monday, August 27, 2018

According to local reports, Pizarro's mother and sister were killed after a driver crashed into their vehicle while going the wrong way on the Southern California interstate. CBS San Diego reports the other driver has been identified as 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann, who was also killed. Heitmann was a YouTube star known online by his nickname, McSkillet.

The Pizarro family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with any "funeral costs and any additional expenses related to Aileen and Aryana's deaths."

This isn't the first time Johnson has been there for his fans. Check out the emotional moment he met an admirer at Universal Studios:

