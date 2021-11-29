Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave back to one lucky fan! The 49-year-old Red Notice star surprised a special audience member at a viewing of his new action movie.

Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran, was shocked when Johnson walked into the theater at the screening and surprised him by calling him to the front of the theater.

"Your story really moved me because I heard that you're a personal trainer, you're always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic," Johnson told Rodriguez. "You're a leader in your church. you support and help make meals for women victims who've been abused by domestic violence. That's really amazing work. I love that. You take care of your mom who's 75. Come on, man, mama's boys."

Johnson later took Rodriguez outside to show him large black truck, and hand him a card.

"Thank you for your service, brother, enjoy your new truck," Rodriguez read the card before falling to the ground and bursting into tears. "What the heck is happening? Get out of here, bro!"

"You do a lot of good for people, man," Johnson told him.

Rodriguez also posted about the exchange on Instagram, writing, "Hugging @therock is worth a thousand trucks! 🙌🏽 I could have gone home content and satisfied knowing I got a BEAR HUG from Dwayne Johnson, A Living Legend. Cheers to you brother. I pray for more hugs, @teremana toasts in our future! 🥃."

This isn't the first time Johnson has gifted a car. In 2016, he surprised his dad, Rocky Johnson, with a new vehicle for Christmas. And in 2018, he gave his mom, Ata Johnson, a new house. Last year, Johnson also surprised another fan, dressing up as "Dwanta Claus" to help one dad who was selling his collectables to give his kids a nice Christmas.

