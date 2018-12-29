Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a new nickname this Christmas -- "Dw-anta Claus."

The action star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a touching video of his mom, Ata's, reaction to the gift he gave her this holiday: a brand new house.

"This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas," he began, before explaining that his childhood was full of moving from little apartment to little apartment across the country as his parents tried to make ends meet. "The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need."

"This gift is a special one though and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s 'Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants," Johnson continued. "I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta 🎅🏾."

There's nothing more important than family for the Rock, who recently shared a precious photo of himself cuddling up to his youngest two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

"Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ‘em up every moment I can," he wrote. "Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the 'help me' look on her face 😂🤦🏽‍♂️."

"Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine. #xmas #daddysarms #helpme," he added.

And last Christmas, the actor surprised his dad, Rocky Johnson, with a new car, explaining to fans on Instagram that his father was a "minimalist" who never asked for much. See more on Johnson in the video below.

