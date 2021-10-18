One flawless foxtrot! It was Grease Night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars -- which proved to be exactly what the show needed to see the season's first perfect score.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson hit the stage late in the episode, where they delivered a foxtrot set to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)" from the 1978 classic musical.

Siwa -- portraying Frenchie -- and Johnson, as Sandy, donned pink ensembles for the emotionally stunning routine, and their performance left the judges in awe.

Judge Len Goodman actually stood to deliver his feedback, and said in awe, "You affected my brain with the quality of the technique, you affect my heart with the artistry that you produced. It was superb."

"I absolutely love this partnership," Derek Hough marveled. "That was a moment!"

Bruno Tonioli said he was "still shivering," while Carrie Ann Inaba added, "You leave me nothing to say, other than this was perfection."

The pair ended up earning the very first perfect score of the entire season! Four 10s across the board for a flawless total of 40 out of 40, securing their place at the top of the leaderboard.

ET's Lauren Zima was invited to the camera blocking for Grease Night, and she spoke with the pair about their performance for the special episode.

"I think, for us, this is the dance that we can relate to the most personally in our lives, especially with each other," Siwa said. "And so we've been able to almost not have to act this week."

She also recalled a personal breakthrough she had while rehearsing with Johnson, who asked her to take off a baggy shirt she was wearing at the time.

"[I said], 'I can't,' and she was like, 'Why?' and I was like, "'Cause I don't like the way I look under it.' She said to me, 'I am your partner. You have to trust me. Take it off like you're wearing something under.' Then I started crying and I took it off," Siwa shared. "And I went up to the mirror and she made me say a lot of things to myself that I had never said to myself, that I had never thought. And slowly but surely I'm finding myself, I'm finding how I feel about myself."

The 18-year-old Internet sensation says she found strength in the lyrics of "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)."

"It's literally me, how I feel about myself and her being like, 'C’mon, now look at yourself, you're fine,'" she explained.

Check out the video below to hear more from the pair.

Dancing With the Starsairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

