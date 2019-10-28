Lauren Alaina has been battling an injury since week one of Dancing With the Stars.

On Monday night's episode of the dance competition show, the 24-year-old singer revealed that she broke a rib weeks ago, and now has "four hurt ribs." She has been dancing through the pain in hopes of winning the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Alaina and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, delivered a Vampire-themed Argentine Tango to "Whatever Lola Wants" by Sarah Vaughan -- earning praise from the judges and a big compliment on her core strength from Carrie Ann Inaba.

"Carrie Ann says your core is strong, but what Carrie Ann doesn't know is you have a messed up rib, right?" co-host Erin Andres asked Alaina after the performance.

"I have three," Alaina confessed as the judges' jaws dropped.



"On the right side, and then one on the other side," Savchenko clarified.



"Yeah, I have four hurt ribs," Alaina confirmed. "So, when she said my core looked strong, I looked straight at Gleb, because all I have been trying to do is pretend like my ribs aren't broken."

"I fractured the one on the left the first week of the show, and I haven't had these [ones] X-rayed, but they don't feel great," she added.

Alaina earned three 9s from the judges, for a total score of 27/30 -- tying her at the top of the leaderboard.

This season of DWTS has been plagued by injuries, with Christie Brinkley forced to exit the competition after breaking her wrist before the season premiere. Weeks later, ET broke the news that an injury had forced Ray Lewis to depart as well.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

