Milo Manheim may not have won Dancing With the Stars, but he definitely won over the hearts of the cast and crew!

ET caught up with the 17-year-old actor following Monday night's finale, where he and his pro partner, Witney Carson, revealed the sweet gifts he gave everyone on set.

"In this business, we are always running around. We have no time to charge our phones, so I always find that my phone is dead," Milo told ET's Katie Krause. "So, I got everyone little, like, portable chargers, and they say, 'Thank you for making this the most memorable year.' We got, like, 300 chargers."

"[It's] so sweet," added Witney, who said Milo got one for "every single person that you see walking around" the ballroom, including the cast, crew and makeup department.

Milo and Witney placed second in the competition, losing to mirrorball champions Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess. Though the two were slightly disappointed about not winning first place, they had nothing but kind words for #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek.

"In my opinion, this was our best night, we got two perfect scores," Milo explained. "That freestyle was by far the most rewarding dance of the season ... I went out there, I took a deep breath in, and I was like, 'This is it. This is the last one,' and it was so special. I am never going to forget that dance."

"But I am so happy for Bobby and Sharna, they totally deserved it," he added. "They killed it out there and they are great people, and I am super happy for them."

And while the show may be over, it's possible Milo could still receive some type of trophy. His former competitor, John Schneider, told ET he was rooting for Milo to win it all, and would personally love to give him his own mirrorball.

"I wanted Milo to win!" the Dukes of Hazzard star gushed. "After their [freestyle] performance tonight, oh my god. I've never seen anything so unusual and so risky from every aspect. From the wardrobe, [to being] shoeless, to the water, to the light, to the dark. They were dancing in the dark and it was just wonderful."

"So, my heart has Milo," Schneider continued. "I'm gonna go get Milo a mirrorball!"

Hear more from the shocking season 27 finale of DWTS in the video below.

