Family is everything for Dwyane Wade.

The former Miami Heat player took to Twitter on Saturday to speak out against the "hate" his family has been receiving on social media following sweet Thanksgiving photos his wife, Gabrielle Union, posted.

On Thursday, the actress shared family pics with Wade holding their 1-year-old baby girl, Kaavia. Wade's second oldest child, Zion, poses next to them, showing off blinged-out nails and a crop top that several trolls criticized.

"I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in -- so i get it. But here’s the thing -- I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾," Wade tweeted on Saturday.

The basketball star previously spoke out about his support for Zion after he and Union attended Miami Pride Month with the 12-year-old earlier this year.

"I don't really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell," he told Variety. "I think as a family, we should support each other. That's our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

Wade has also recently expressed his support for Union following her exit from America's Got Talent. NBC and Fremantle, the production company behind AGT, explained in a statement to ET that judges on the talent competition are often cycled out, however Wade claimed on Twitter that his wife was fired.

"'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t' Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show," he wrote. "So when i got the news that my wife was being fired -- my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture."



"As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT-- I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US," Wade continued. "So 🥂 to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a** while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️"



