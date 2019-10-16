Gabrielle Union is standing up for her family!

After Union's husband, Dwyane Wade, took to his Instagram Story to share an adorable shot of his family, the 46-year-old actress clapped back at a negative comment in response to the pic.

In the photo, a smiling Union and her 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia, looked toward the camera as Union's stepchild, 12-year-old Zion, grinned at them.

"My girls," Wade captioned the pic.

In response to the photo, one person tweeted, "What y'all think about this?"

Union was quick to reply, writing, "Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve."

"Also Kaav ain't with the dumb s**t," Union added, hilariously referencing her daughter's stare. "Peace & Blessings good people."

Back in April, Union and her family made headlines for supporting Zion at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. Along with her family members, Union and the group dressed up in rainbow-colored outfits as they attended the event and posed for pics.

Though Wade was unable to make the festivities, he shared shots from the parade on his Instagram Story, writing, "We support each other with Pride."

"Zion had his [own] cheering section today," Wade added alongside another pic. "Wish i was there to see you smile kid!"

Watch the video below for more on the family.

