Dwyane Wade just revealed his newborn daughter’s name in the best way possible!

On Thursday, the Miami Heat player hopped on Instagram to showcase some new shoulder tattoos he got to honor the newest addition to his family — Kaavia James.

“#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me,” he captioned the post. “Kaavia James Union Wade!”

On Nov. 7, he and wife Gabrielle Union welcomed their daughter via surrogate with some sweet stills of them holding their little bundle of joy in the hospital.

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Union captioned the touching images. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Since then, the proud parents haven’t hesitated to share one precious photo after another of their baby. Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actress shared a photo while playfully admitting that her first days as a mother have been exhausting but rewarding.

“So perhaps I haven’t showered or brushed my teeth or sleep, but I’m in heaven,” she captioned an image of her cradling her daughter while sitting on the couch. “I stink but I’m happy.”

