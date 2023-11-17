The Suite Life of Zack and Cody fans are not going to let Dylan and Cole Sprouse miss their dinner reservation.

Thursday was a momentous day in the Disney Channel show universe, and the twin brothers both responded to the outpouring of fan excitement.

In a 2009 episode of the Suite Life of Zack and Cody spin-off series, The Suite Life on Deck, characters Zack (Dylan) and Cody (Cole) attempt to get a table at a swanky restaurant in Italy.

"I can squeeze you in at 7:30… on Nov. 16, 2023," the hostess tells the boys.

"But that's in 15 years!" one exclaims.

"What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" the other adds.

Both brothers took to Instagram to acknowledge fans reaching out about their reservation.

Dylan posted an Instagram Story shot of himself looking concerned with his head in his hands as messages float around him saying, "Your table is ready sir," "It's been 15 years!" Get ready for Italian food!" "Why aren't you at this dinner?"

Cole also posted to his Instagram Story, posting a scrolling video of countless fans who had taken to his DMs reminding him about the moment.

And while the brothers appreciate their time on the show, don't expect them to return for a reboot anytime soon.

"Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" Cole explained on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. "The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia. And when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase. So it’s a very, very touchy thing."

The Riverdale star added, "I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, 'No, absolutely not.'"

