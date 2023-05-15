Summer’s coming up, and if you’re planning on investing in a high-quality tower fan, you need to check out this deal on Dyson's fan that purifies air as it cools you. A great cooling fan is your best bet for keeping cool during the hottest months without running up your energy bill. The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 combines the function of a tower fan with efficient air purification, and it's $120 off at Best Buy right now.

Dyson fans are known for their superior air quality and purifying technology. With a blade-less design, the fan monitors conditions in the air, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. The TP01 model keeps you cool, while also reducing allergens and pollutants in your home.

According to the brand, the fan's HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollutants from the air, captures allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air throughout your home. Its HEPA filter is easy to change, with automatic filter life notifications on the device.

Discounted in the sleek iron and silver color, this is the best Dyson cooling fan deal you can get right now to beat the heat this summer. The most affordable Dyson fan option, the Pure Cool TP01 is your best bet for staying cool without air conditioning.

For more smart home savings, check out all the best deals at Best Buy this week to shop ahead of Memorial Day.

RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web

The 15 Best Air Purifiers on Amazon to Tackle Allergy Season

10 Best Tower Fans to Keep You Cool at Home

The Best Deals at Best Buy This Week: Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer

The Best Air Conditioner Units on Amazon

The Best Portable Air Conditioners to Beat the Summer Heat in Your Home