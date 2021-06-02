Early Prime Day Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products Under $35
Summer is almost here and bright skin and shiny hair is a top priority after a rough winter. There are loads of products at deep discounts from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals that can help restore your hair and skin to their glowing glory. If you haven't experimented with new skincare and hair products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, dry shampoo, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.
Shopping online is super simple with Amazon -- the easy ordering and delivery has made Amazon is a go-to for marked-down clothes and shoes, you can also score some awesome deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. You can find tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen. You'll find everything from L'Oreal Revitalift to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help you look your best.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Amazon deals also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. As a bonus: If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.
Below, shop the best beauty products on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)
RELATED CONTENT:
21 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique, Burt’s Bees, Drunk Elephant and More
Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products
Spa Treatments You Can Do At Home
23 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type
33 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget
Botox Alternatives: 40 Wrinkle Treatments We Love
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Is Here: Shop The New Makeup Line!
The Best Glossier Beauty Sets & More
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Tula, Obagi, Bliss and More