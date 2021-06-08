Early Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 40% Off Levi's Jeans

Summer is almost here and while it's the perfect time for the cute dresses and sandals we've been stocking up on, we still need that layer of denim to ease us into summer. Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now you can get huge markdowns on clothes with early Prime Day deals, and there are more than a few sales on jeans. We've found tons of markdowns on designer clothes, but we zeroed in on discounts on Levi's jeans for some retail therapy and a wardrobe refresh.

Beyond Levi's, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. $43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

