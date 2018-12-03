Eddie Murphy Welcomes His 10th Child

Eddie Murphy and fiancee Paige Butcher are new parents once again!

The happy couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Max Charles Murphy, on Nov. 30, a rep for the 57-year-old actor told ET on Monday.

Baby Max was born at 6 lbs., 11oz. and 19 inches, the rep shared, adding that "both mother and son are doing well."

Murphy and Butcher -- who have been together since 2012 and got engaged back in September -- are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

While this is Butcher's second child, it is Murphy's 10th.

The Oscar-nominated Hollywood veteran is also father to 29-year-old son Eric, from his relationship to Paulette McNeely and 28-year-old son Christian, from his relationship with Tamara Hood.

Murphy and ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy share five children -- daughter Bria, 29, son Miles, 26, daughters Shayne, 24, Zola, 19, and Bella, 16.

Murphy is also the father of Angel, from his relationship with Spice Girl Mel B.

The Shrek star opened up about being father in a rare ET interview in 2016, explaining that raising kids comes "pretty naturally" to him.

"The brightest part of my life is my kids," Murphy shared at the time. Check out the video below to hear more.

