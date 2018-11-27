Mel B still has a lot of love for her ex-boyfriend, Eddie Murphy.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with the 43-year-old Spice Girls member about her new memoir, Brutally Honest, in which she discusses her once super private relationship with Murphy. The two dated in 2006, and share an 11-year-old daughter, Angel. Mel describes the legendary comedian as the "great love" of her life in her book and says they had an intense, instant chemistry when they first met.

"It is a beautiful love story," Mel B tells ET. "I didn't have the perfect happy ending but it had an ending that is OK. ... And now he's in a perfect relationship with his lovely lady, expecting another baby."

Murphy, 57, is currently expecting his 10th child with girlfriend Paige Butcher. Meanwhile, Mel B and Murphy didn't exactly part on the best of terms. The singer announced she was pregnant with Angel in 2006 and named him as the father. However, he later publicly declared that he would only believe he was the biological father if a paternity test was taken. Eventually, it was, and Murphy turned out to be the father.

In her book, Mel B says Murphy was happy when he found out she was pregnant. "When I got pregnant with Angel, we jumped around his en-suite bathroom laughing and crying, bursting with the best news ever," she writes. "My family thought he was great because they had never seen me so completely blissed out. Every day I would wake up and he’d tell me I was the most beautiful, incredible woman. I never felt so loved."

Despite Murphy's initial denial over being Angel's father, Mel B now says she holds no hard feelings about their time together.

"I mean, I'm a lover of love basically, and I'm a lover of the fairy tale of love and everything else that comes along with it, you know, and we were madly in love," she recalls of their intense relationship.

When asked if she still loves him, she replies, "I always will."

Mel B also doesn't have any regrets over the relationship, even her decision to initially break up with Murphy.

"I don't know if there's any wrong or right in anything I've been through," she explains. "I mean, there's a lot of wrong, but how I've handled or how I've dealt with things it just is how it played out, and I can't have regrets. I can't have, 'Oh, I wish I would have done that.' That's not a part of my jargon when I talk about any of those situations that I've been a part of the last 10 years. You know, it is what it is. We've got a beautiful daughter together and I can't say, 'I wish this, or if only that would have been different,' because it wasn't and it isn't."

These days, Mel B says Angel and her dad enjoy a close relationship, sharing that Angel recently spent Thanksgiving with him and Butcher.

"Angel did see her dad over the 10 years, but not as much as I would have wanted, but I didn't know what was going on so that was one of ... the good things that come out of this [her split from ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte]," she says. "The last two years, Angel goes there every other week -- whenever she wants, holidays, whenever -- and they have a very good, strong relationship and I'm so happy about that."

Of course, Mel B's feelings toward Murphy weren't always so conciliatory. She recalls to ET giving birth to Angel three weeks early on Murphy's birthday, and how she tried to prevent the coincidence.

"I was like, is this a joke, on his birthday," she recalls. "And only three minutes just past midnight, so I was like, if I push quick enough maybe she won't have the same birthday as him. Oh, too late."

