Spice Girls star Mel B is opening up in a big way about some of her life's darkest moments, past love affairs and the future over her horizon.

The singer and America's Got Talent judge recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner, where she candidly addressed some of the shocking stories and claims from her new memoir, Brutally Honest.

When asked why she referred to herself in the book as a "pathetic liar" in the past, the pop icon got real about why the label was very appropriate, and she also addressed her admission of wild drug use during her time on The X Factor -- which included "doing up to six lines of coke a day" while serving as a judge on the series.

The singer also shined a light on her complicated past relationship with actor Eddie Murphy, which she says was a "beautiful love story," and got honest about whether or not she'd ever want to get back with the comic star -- who is also the father of her 11-year-old daughter, Angel Iris.

The prospects of a future Spice Girls reunion (taking place sans Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham) also took center stage in the emotional sit-down interview, where Mel teased, "I'm just gonna say yes, of course it can happen!"

In Brutally Honest, Mel B drops some truly shocking bombshells about some of the most tumultuous periods from her past including an attempt at suicide, her penchant for threesomes and more tales of her wild drug-fueled days. The memoir is available Nov. 27, in stores and online.

