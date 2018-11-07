Why keep on denying?

The Spice Girls are officially back and gearing up for next summer’s reunion tour. Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Mel C will be joining forces for six shows in the United Kingdom starting June 1.

On Wednesday morning, the girls visited theHeart Breakfastradio talk show, of which Emma is a co-host, to talk about their exciting reunion news.

Of course, one of the first topics of conversation was the fact that Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, would not be joining them for this reunion, but the ladies had nothing but kind things to say about their bandmate.

“Yeah, I think it is tough, because obviously, she’s a huge part of the band,” Mel C said.

When the show’s host jumped in, saying, “Or was a huge part,” both Mel C and Mel B corrected him, noting, “She still is, she still is.”

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, noted that she too was hesitant to join up with the group for this reunion, saying, "“There were times, like I mentioned earlier, I wasn’t sure, and we really supported each other and the decisions that we make. We really support her and she’s really supporting us. And I think that’s a big part of our ethos.”

Mel B (Scary Spice) couldn’t help but throw in a joke, saying, “She’s joining us at Wembley on June 14,” of the group’s June 15 London show.

And Mel B’s antics didn’t stop there. She also jokingly teased, “Yes, we’re recording an album. We’re going into the studio next week.”

The other girls quickly shut that down, noting that their bandmate was “fibbing."

"Obviously we’re going to play all of our hits,” Mel C said of the reunion tour. "We’ve got some really interesting creative ideas, but we’ve want our fans from back in the day to come and enjoy. We [also] want new fans who we get introduced to all the time [to enjoy]."

The girls clearly had a blast goofing off with one another and even revealed a rather gross story from back in the day. Apparently Emma once “got sick” in Mel B’s mouth!

"We were in America. We’d gone out for some drinks. And we were on our way home in the car and I did feel very ill because I’d eaten something weird and had a few drinks,” Emma explained. "And I was sick out the window but it blew into [her mouth]. Well, because she was still talking, of course. if she’d kept her mouth shut for five minutes, it might not have flown in!”

