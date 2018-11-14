Eddie Redmayne has rubbed shoulders with the British royal family — literally!

The 36-year-old British Oscar winner appeared on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he opened up about playing rugby with Prince William in his school days.

When a caller asked him first about his time at Eton playing rugby with Prince William and second if he’d been invited to Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding this past May, Redmayne joked, “Quick answer to the second one, no I wasn’t. It’s fine."

He then opened up about the very physical sport, saying, "I did play rugby with Prince William... I always felt a bit sorry for him because basically any school you played, all they basically wanted to do was tackle Prince William and they could say, ‘I tackled Prince William.’ But if you were standing next to Prince William, like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun.”

Later in the episode, the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star was asked about receiving his OBE Award from Queen Elizabeth back in 2016.

"You go to Windsor Castle and you queue up alongside the most extraordinary people, who have genuinely done brilliant things and you’re an actor and you feel a bit of a schmuck,” Redmayne joked. "And then you go through a door to meet the Queen and in that room is this huge assembly room of people.”

It was inside that room that the actor experienced the strangest part of the day — the music!

"It’s all royal and palatial, and there’s this string quartet playing music,” he explained. "And you think it’s classical music. And I suddenly heard them playing Coldplay. I think it was ‘When You Rule the World.’ And I was like, ‘That’s appropriate.’”

