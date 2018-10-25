When it comes to sacrificing for his art, Eddie Redmayne is all in!

The acclaimed actor recently dropped by Graham Norton’s talk show, alongside Fantastic Beasts co-star Jude Law, wearing an ankle brace and using a crutch. He quickly explained that like Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while filming Mission: Impossible - Fallout, he’d also hurt himself while performing a stunt. Sort of.

"You know how Tom Cruise did that thing to his ankle when he lept across a tall building?” he asked, via the Daily Mail. “Well, I was on set of a quite hardcore 'stunty' thing about two people in a hot air balloon and they had this crash mat beneath the balloon in case you fell out. I walked on to the crash mat, tripped on it and fell and sprained my ankle. Now I look like RoboCop. They told me I had to wear it and I am being obedient!"

The feature film he was discussing is The Aeronauts, the story of real-life scientist James Glaisher’s attempts to master hot-air ballooning in the 1860s. At his side in the film is Amelia Gren (played by Felicity Jones), a pilot. Although this film sounds like it centers on some death-defying moments, how he was injured does not.

Redmayne was on hand to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second film in the new magical series in which he's reprising the role of Newt Scamander to take on the titular villain, played by Johnny Depp. Law was brought on to play a younger Albus Dumbledore who enlists Scamander for the dangerous job. While on the talk show, he also discussed learning to believably use his wand.

"When you get to be in J.K. Rowling's world, you suddenly get a wand," he explained. "You've pretty much waited all your life for this moment and you think you are going to be a pro at it, but you really don't know what to do with it. So, I actually got a movement coach to help me work out how to use it - whether to do it over the top or minimal - we really studied it."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters on Nov. 16.

