‘Yer a wizard, Eddie!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Eddie Redmayne plays wizard Newt Scamander in the J.K. Rowling-penned Harry Potter spin-off, but could he actually have some magical talents in real life?

The 36-year-old Oscar winner appeared on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he had some fun with the host.

Redmayne revealed that his film has a “wand movement director,” and showed the host some key moves. But no wands were necessary when Redmayne showed off his very own magic trick.

"I was embarrassingly into magic as a kid,” the actor explained. “You know how kids have magicians at their birthday, but normally until about the age of eight [or] nine, maybe pushing it [to] 10 [or] 11? At age 15 I still had [magicians]. No one came to the parties, but I was still inviting magicians. Yeah, properly into it.”

He then presented Fallon with an envelope with his name on it in “Hogwarts-ian writing,” before pulling out a deck of cards.

He then looked away as he filtered through the cards before Fallon picked the seven of diamonds. He then had Fallon lick the deck, joking, “I need your spittal, Fallon.”

He then quipped he had a potion, pouring the brown substance on his hand. He blew off the powder and what remained was the outline of a seven and a diamond.

“There’s more, look in your envelope,” Redmayne said, having Fallon open the envelope which was sealed with wax.

No surprise, the seven of diamonds was inside!

So is Eddie Redmayne legit a wizard? Watch the clip to decide for yourself.

Here's more Fantastic Beasts fun:

RELATED CONTENT:

Evanna Lynch Says Jude Law Is 'the Dumbledore We've Been Waiting For' in 'Fantastic Beasts' (Exclusive)

Johnny Depp Says He 'Felt Bad' J.K. Rowling Came Under Fire For His 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting

Final 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Trailer Reveals Nagini's Surprising Origin

Related Gallery