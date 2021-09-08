Eileen Davidson on If She'd Ever Return to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Eileen Davidson is not so sure about jumping back into the world of reality television. ET spoke with Davidson and her Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem co-star and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Lisa Rinna, about the possibility of returning to the Bravo series.

"I think I would be OK visiting that world. I think it's moved on. It's kind of like being in high school, when you graduate everybody kind of goes their own way. I still have a lot of love and affection for all of them, but if you're not in that world, I don't know, it would be kind of weird trying to get back on that pony. I'm not sure," Davidson explained.

Rinna is still rooting for her friend to come back though, sharing that she had the most fun in her seven years on the reality TV show during the years Davidson was on it.

"Come on, we would love Eileen to come back. I had the most fun of my entire run was when Eileen was there," Rinna told ET.

For now, the pair has returned to their soap star roots in the Days of Our Lives spinoff, which Davidson called a mashup of soaps of the past and those still on the air today.

"It's the best combination of soaps that were, like 20 years ago, a lot of people that were on the show. And then soaps now. I hate to be a cliché, but they're moving it beyond the usual platform and bringing it to streaming, which I think is genius," Davidson said of the limited series for Peacock. "Part of the reason why I signed on, was to do anything different in this industry nowadays is such an accomplishment, especially in daytime drama. So the fact that they're bringing it to a whole other platform in a twist kind of a way, bringing in all sorts of different facets, which I don't want to do any spoilers, but I thought it was brilliant and I thought it was exciting to be a part of it."

For Rinna, the show gives her a chance to put her acting cap back on.

"It's so exciting when I get a chance to act, because I have been doing a reality show for the past, if you can believe, seven years. I was just so excited to be able to use my acting chops again," Rinna added.

Being on a streaming service also lets the show get a little more steamy than daytime TV allows.

"I don't know what I can say because I don't wanna ruin anything, but we definitely got to explore some different things that you wouldn't do for sure," Davidson revealed. "You go off script a little bit, it is a little tongue-in-cheek. I know that certainly I saw some guys taking a shower together."

"I don't know about that Eileen," Rinna quipped.

"But there is cut and proof. Maybe it was just my imagination. OK, I will shut up," Davidson responded.

Find out for yourself on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, on Peacock through Sept. 10.

