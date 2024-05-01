Elisabeth Moss is looking back at the course of her Hollywood career, including an early time on set in 1999 when she got the chance to act opposite heavy hitters Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie.

The Veil star, 41, recently sat down for a chat on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa and reflected on shooting the acclaimed psychological drama Girl, Interrupted.

"There were two kind of camps. There was the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie Camp," Moss said of the behind-the-scenes dynamic between the young cast -- which also included Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Jillian Armenante, Jared Leto, and Angela Bettis.

According to Moss, the division occurred "off camera but based on what was on camera," referring to the on-screen rivalry between Ryder's character and Jolie's.

"I was in the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp was really cool. Those were the really cool girls," Moss continued. "I was so intimidated by the Angelina Jolie camp. I had no thoughts of ever being able to be in that camp. It was so cool. It was all the cool girls."

Elisabeth Moss and Angelina Jolie in the 1999 drama 'Girl, Interrupted.' - Columbia Pictures

"I've spoken to Angelina since then, and she's lovely, but at the time, it was just incredibly intimidating," Moss continued, adding that she didn't mention that recollection to Jolie when they met again.

"I've never brought it up and I'm sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway," Moss said. "But I was just not -- I was definitely not cool enough to be in her camp."

In the film -- set in the late 1960s -- Ryder plays Susanna Kaysen, an 18-year-old girl who gets put into a psychiatric hospital after a nervous breakdown. The movie follows Susanna and her turbulent relationships with her fellow patients, including Jolie's sociopathic Lisa Rowe and Moss's Polly "Torch" Clark -- a schizophrenic young woman who suffered severe facial burns in a house fire as a child.

Moss's appearance on Ripa's podcast comes amid some big developments in her life, both personal and professional.

On the personal front, Moss recently revealed that she's pregnant with her first child. The actress announced the exciting news -- and debuted her baby bump -- while sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel back in January. However, Moss refrained from sharing any details about her pregnancy -- including her due date.

The Mad Men star has kept her personal life incredibly private for the past few years. She was previously married to comedian Fred Armisen for a year before they split in 2011.

When it comes to the professional front, Moss got Handmaid's Tale fans excited in February when she revealed during a Television Critics Association panel that the series is gearing up to start shooting a new season soon.

"We're prepping right now and we will start this summer," shared Moss, who plays June Osborne in the acclaimed Hulu series -- which hasn't aired new episodes since October 2022.

On the same day, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich reiterated Moss's comments and cemented a premiere date window, telling Deadline, "The Handmaid's Tale is going to production this summer, [it] premieres in 2025."

Meanwhile, new episodes of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa are available every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

RELATED CONTENT: