'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Sets 2025 Premiere Date

Fans of The Handmaid's Tale have been waiting quite some time for the show's sixth and final season -- but now, it looks like there's a light on the horizon.

Last week, star Elisabeth Moss spoke at a Television Critics Association panel, revealing that the series -- which last aired new episodes in November 2022 -- is gearing up to start shooting soon.

"We're prepping right now and we will start this summer," shared Moss, who plays June Osborne in the acclaimed Hulu series.

On Tuesday, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich reiterated Moss's comments and cemented a premiere date window, telling Deadline, "The Handmaid's Tale is going to production this summer, [it] premieres in 2025."

"In development we have The Testaments behind that, which is an extension of The Handmaid’s franchise, so we have a very robust slate of scripted programming that we’re really excited about," Erwich shared with the outlet.

In February 2023, ET spoke with Handmaid's Tale star Bradley Whitford, and the actor opened up about plans for shooting the final season.

"I just heard we're not going back until August. I don't know what the logistical reason for that is… As you know, there's a lot of labor issues that need to be solved in Hollywood," Whitford shared, seemingly predicting the WGA and SAG strikes, which effectively shut down production in Hollywood from May 2023 through November 2023, pushing back the production that had been planned for August.

"But yeah, we're gonna be going back for one more season. And that'll be it," Whitford added.

The Handmaid's Tale -- created by Bruce Miller and based on the dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood -- premiered in April 2017. The show stars Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amandra Brugel, Sam Jaeger and Bradley Whitford.

