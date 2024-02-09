Elisabeth Moss says her new show, The Veil, was even "more challenging" to film than The Handmaid's Tale.

Talking on Friday at a Television Critics Association panel, the 41-year-old actress opened up about what led her to the upcoming Hulu spy thriller and why she found it harder than her role in her other hit series.

According to Moss, shooting The Veil was "a lot of fun" but required serious elbow grease as an actress. To prep for playing an MI-6 agent, Moss took on dialect and accent work, research into the real-life inspirations behind the show and "weeks and weeks of fight training."

"It was much more challenging, given just the amount of skills and different things I had to do with the dialect and the stunts, the fight training, speaking a couple of different languages here and there and the traveling all around the world," she said.

"It definitely felt like it was, if possible, I had found something even more challenging than Handmaid's -- which is impossible to say," she said, laughing. "But yeah, to me -- to me this was a great time."

Moss, who is currently expecting her first child, was also asked when The Handmaid's Tale -- which last released episodes in 2022 -- will begin filming its sixth and final season, to which she was happy to confirm details.

"We're prepping right now and we will start this summer," Moss, who plays June Osborne in the Hulu series, shared.

For now, the actress is focused on promoting her FX series, which she described as something she has always wanted to do as a "lover of the spy genre."

According to FX, the series follows and explores "the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London" who are working to save thousands of lives while hiding secrets from each other.

The series also stars Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles and is helmed by Peaky Blinders' writer Steven Knight.

The Veil premieres on Hulu on April 30.

