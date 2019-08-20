Elite -- the latest teen drama about kids behaving badly -- is back for a whole new season of sex, lies and murder.

After a clash between three working-class teens and the wealthy students at the exclusive private school, Las Encinas, led to the murder of their schoolmate, Marina (María Pedraza), season two sees the school’s most coveted clique trying to keep things -- and their secrets -- together.

Netflix dropped a tantalizing new trailer for season two of the Spanish-language teen drama on Tuesday, which sees Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) back in school. While not everyone is happy about his return, he may be the least of the group’s problems thanks to the introduction of a few new characters, Rebeca (Claudia Salas), Cayatena (Georgina Amorós) and Valerio (Jorge Lopez), who likely will be shaking things up.

“We’re just kids. Half the time, we don’t even know what we’re doing,” Ander (Arón Piper) can be heard saying. And based on the trailer, it looks like they all may be in over their heads.

Will the lies bring them together or tear them apart? We won’t know until Elite season two premieres Sept. 6 only on Netflix.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Elite': Netflix's Spanish-Language Teen Drama Shares Steamy Teaser for Season 2

'Gossip Girl' Boss Says HBO Max Series Won't Be as 'Button-Pushing' as 'Euphoria'

'Euphoria' Stars Storm Reid and Algee Smith React to That Zendaya's Scene and Tease Season 2