There’s no shortage of Elizabeth Perkins on TV, thanks to her upcoming roles in Truth Be Told and The Moodys. But fans could be getting even more of the Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress if Weeds returns for another season.

ET has confirmed that Starz is planning to bring back the award-winning series starring Mary-Louis Parker as Nancy Botwin, a widowed mother of two who starts selling marijuana in order to support her family. Created by Jenji Kohan, the series ran for eight seasons on Showtime. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with series star and producer Mary Louise Parker on what we’re calling Weeds 4.20, already in active development at Starz,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced.

According to Variety, “the new show picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of legalization," with former Weeds writer and executive producer Victoria Morrow taking over for Kohan.

On the original series, Perkins played Parker’s neighbor and frenemy Celia Hodes, earning three Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

When asked if she would go back to Weeds, Perkins said yes. “I loved Ceclia Hodes. She was a gas,” she told ET while promoting Truth Be Told, confirming that she “received an email” about the sequel series. “I did hear that there was something in the works… Other than that, I don’t know anything about it. But I don’t know how they could make it without me.”

“My character was, like, out of her mind, and it was really fun,” the actress continued, adding that “the first two seasons were really good.”

Despite being a fan favorite, Perkins left the series after five seasons and audiences never did find out what happened to Celia, who ended up in Mexico before deciding to get into the weed selling business.

“We never really knew what happened to her,” Perkins said. “She didn't die; she wasn't killed. Personally, I think they should’ve pushed her off a cliff. That would’ve been, like, a proper goodbye to Celia Hodes. So she could be out there lurking somewhere -- that makes sense to me.”

In the meantime, Perkins plays Melanie Cave, the mother of a convicted killer, opposite Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan on Truth Be Told, the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller about a true-crime podcast host who decides to revisit the case years later.

In addition to starring on the show, Spencer also serves as an executive producer -- and Perkins had nothing but praise for her co-star and boss. “She was so down-to-Earth. What I loved about working with her is that when she’s on set, she’s like, ‘I’m an actor.’ And when she’s off the set, ‘I’m a producer.’ She was very clear about that distinction,” Perkins recalled, adding that Spencer embodied her dual roles with “such grace and calm.”

Truth Be Told debuts Friday, Dec. 6 only on Apple TV+.

