Sarah Jessica Parker would love to catch up with Carrie Bradshaw and the gang!

The 54-year-old actress opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner in a game of “Sip or Spill” surrounding the launch of her new wine, INVIVO X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc, which hit stores on Wednesday. In the game, Parker had to either take a sip of her new wine or answer a juicy question that the fans are dying to know.

And when it came to which of her iconic characters she would like to bring back, the New Yorker had several ideas.

“It’s hard to ignore the public outcry for Hocus Pocus,” she told ET of the beloved Halloween flick. “I mean, it's really hard to ignore the deafening cry for a sequel. But I think to do some episodes of Sex and the City, I wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.’”

Why the need to revisit Carrie and her pals?

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” Parker noted. “I'm curious, the world has changed even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media. They never -- which is maybe a virtue too because I would have complicated things even more -- so those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

Parker also revealed that she’s kept about 75 or 80 percent of the outfits from her Sex and the City days in archives.

And though she admitted that she’s “spent rent” on a pair of shoes before, Parker added, “I don’t shop the way people think I shop because there’s a big distinction between me and Carrie Bradshaw, always has been.”

What about Carrie’s on-screen loves? Is there a favorite kiss in her past?

“You’re mad! How could I ever in a million years [choose]?” she asked Turner, followed by taking a sip. “I couldn’t do that because I’ve worked with such great men and women. Because I’ve kissed women as well, haven’t I? Alanis [Morissette]?”

And though Parker’s new wine is 100 percent her own, she did have some fantastic ideas for what Carrie would name her own label.

“Would it be called Wonder?” she pondered. “Didn’t she always say, ‘I couldn’t help but wonder?' Or it could be called, ‘Meanwhile, Meanwhile Uptown, Meanwhile in Tribeca’?”

Parker also opened up to ET about raising her three kids. For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Learned to Enjoy Wine Thanks to Her Kids 'Hitting a Certain Age' (Exclusive)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Reunite on Broadway

Sarah Jessica Parker Says a 'Movie Star' Behaved Inappropriately Towards Her On Set

Related Gallery