Happy birthday, Betty DeGeneres!

Ellen DeGeneres' mom turned 90 on Wednesday, and the talk show host gave her a gift she won't soon forget -- a quarantine haircut. Ellen took to Twitter on Thursday to show off her work... which Betty will grow to love.

"It's not that short, Mother. It's just taking the edges off, I promise you," Ellen says in the video as she buzzes the back of her mom's head.

"Why am I letting her do this? Because it's my birthday. Happy birthday to me," Betty says, holding a towel over her shoulders. "You don't use scissors?"

"Believe me, you don't want me using scissors," Ellen quips.

The comedian continues to give her mom a trim, before deciding her work is done. "You like it?" Ellen asks Betty as she checks out her new look in the mirror.

"No, not yet, but when I wash it... Oh, you really cut it short!" Betty reacts.

Ellen captioned the clip, "90th birthday present for my Mamma."

90th birthday present for my Mamma. pic.twitter.com/GNwpS0dvJ1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2020

See more on how Ellen is passing the time in quarantine in the video below.

