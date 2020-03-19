Ellen DeGeneres is not exactly thriving in self quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreaks. The 62-year-old talk show host shares several funny videos of her calling up celebrity friends while at home.

In one video, DeGeneres lounges on the couch with her legs up while talking to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the phone.

"So you have kids. I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored," quips DeGeneres, who has expressed in the past her decision to not have kids with wife Portia de Rossi.

"Yeah, we're bored too," Legend admits.

"We're super bored," Teigen agrees.

To curve their boredom, Teigen and Legend recently did an Instagram Live concert, which featured their two kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

DeGeneres also tries calling Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who had very unenthusiastic responses. She moves on to dial up Adam Levine and wish him a happy birthday as he was celebrating at home with his family.

"I'm just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family and just not much other than that," the Maroon 5 frontman says.

The comedian also tries her hand at magic, holding up a deck of cards and attempting to guess the card she picked up. When it doesn't quite work as planned, magician David Blaine steps in to offer some assistance with tricks of his own.

This isn't the only way celebrities are keeping busy. Many are turning to TikTok to entertain themselves and their fans. Watch the clip below for more:

