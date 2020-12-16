Ellen DeGeneres is on the up and up after testing positive for COVID-19. The daytime talk show host shared an update on her health on Wednesday, letting her fans and followers know that she feels "really good."

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100%, I feel really good," DeGeneres, 62, said while at home. "One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people -- back pain. Who knew? How come?"

She then shared that she's playing Connect Four with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host shared her diagnosis last Thursday, writing on social media that, though she tested positive for the virus, she's "feeling fine right now."

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she wrote, adding that she'll "see you all again after the holidays," and encouraging followers to "please stay healthy and safe."

A spokesperson for Telepictures told ET that following DeGeneres' announcement, they paused production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until January. Amid controversy at the show -- allegations of a "toxic" work environment surfaced over the summer -- the host welcomed a limited studio audience back to the set at the end of October.

A source told ET, "Ellen has been trying to be as careful as possible when filming and the crew has been working spaced out, getting tested regularly for COVID-19 and they have all been taking all the necessary precautions to keep everyone feeling comfortable and good."

"Ellen has been safe in terms of trying to protect herself and others around her from COVID-19 and in her free time other than being with Portia, she was spending time in Montecito with a few friends here and there while wearing masks and distanced," the source added. "Right now she’s quarantined at home, feeling OK and is focused on getting better and healthy again."

