Elon Musk has an exciting new gig!

The Tesla CEO will be making his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting the sketch show on May 8. The Chief Engineer of SpaceX will be joined by Miley Cyrus as musical guest of the night.

While this is Musk's first time at SNL, the "Midnight Sky" singer is making her sixth appearance as musical guest. She last took the Studio 8H stage in December 2018.

Earlier this week, Musk's SpaceX launched the second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 23.

Last month, he shared a rare family photo of of his girlfriend, Grimes, and their son, X Æ A-XII, while on a trip to Texas. The couple welcomed their first child together on May 4, 2020.

Cyrus, meanwhile, poked fun at headlines about her romantic relationships this week. She also teased an upcoming collab by setting the video The Kid LAROI's 2020 single, "Without You." Last month, she also celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a letter to her iconic alter ego.

SNL last aired on April 10, with Carey Mulligan charming the audience with her fun opening monologue. Kid Cudi also made his debut a musical guest and made a splash with his bold performances and tributes.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

