Emily Osment is ready for the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, to begin filming!

ET spoke with Osment -- who will reprise her role as Mandy alongside Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie -- at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas, and according to the star, it's going to pick up where Young Sheldon left off for the blossoming couple.

"I actually have not read anything yet but we're starting fairly soon and we're still in the process of pre-production," Osment tells ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. "I assume it starts right where we left off, so there isn't too big of a gap for our viewers in terms of, like, story or missing us too much. We just pick right up where we were."

The spinoff will focus on the young couple as they raise their family in Texas. Unlike Young Sheldon, the series will be filmed in front of a studio audience -- which takes Osment back to her Hannah Montana roots.

"Because of COVID I haven't done live audience in a long time," she says. "And so now, you know, four years later, we're actually able to open it up so we can have a live audience, which is tremendous, and allows us to have people right there in front of us, so we get to, you know, react off of, which is always my favorite part. It feels like live theater and it's fun. Every Tuesday night it's like throwing a party."

Making it even more fun? Osment says that Jordan hasn't done a live taping before, so she's looking forward to his experience.

"I'm very excited to see how he grabs onto that," she adds.

While she doesn't know exactly the direction the show is going to take, Osment has already thrown Jerry O'Connell's hat in the ring to return as older Georgie -- which she believes will make for some good Easter egg moments.

"I run into Jerry O'Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie, and I'm trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way. Maybe he'll be the narrator," she teases.

In May -- ahead of the Young Sheldon finale -- ET spoke with Jordan and Osment, who said that the news of the spinoff helped "temper the emotions" of the fans who weren't ready to say goodbye to the Coopers just yet.

"I'm thankful and blessed that they blessed us with this opportunity," Jordan said of the spinoff. "It kind of helps get your mind off of it a little bit."

"It does, yes," Osment agreed. "We're fortunate in that way, where we've got something sweet to look forward to."

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage premieres on Sept. 1 on CBS.

