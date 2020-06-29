Emma Roberts Wears Tory Burch After Pregnancy Announcement

Emma Roberts' pregnancy: confirmed. Emma Roberts' maternity style: easy to shop yourself!

The actress was recently spotted wearing dark wash high-rise jeans with a button fly from designer Tory Burch, along with a white sweater, comfortable gold flats and a bow-detail tote. After months of seeing celebs in sweats and other cozy loungewear, we're particularly interested in her chic denim look.

The Tory Burch Button-Fly Denim Pant features contrast stitching, a slight flare and elastane for a bit of stretch -- a good idea whether you're pregnant or not. These jeans clock in at $198, and many other stylish items on the Tory Burch site are available at a steep discount right now during the brand's End-of-Season sale.

Below, shop Emma's exact jeans as well as similar Tory Burch items inspired by her maternity look. (Don't forget your face mask.)

Button-Fly Denim Pant Tory Burch Tory Burch Button-Fly Denim Pant Tory Burch $198 at Tory Burch

Give your sweats a break the next time you run out for errands.

Fringe Sweater Tory Burch Tory Burch Fringe Sweater Tory Burch REGULARLY $498 $175 at Tory Burch

Save big on this wear-with-anything plush sweater when you use promo code EXTRA30 at checkout.

Eddie Metallic Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Eddie Metallic Ballet Flat Tory Burch REGULARLY $198 $98 at Tory Burch

Use promo code EXTRA30 to save $100 on the regular price of these classic, cushioned ballet flats.

Kira Deconstructed Hobo Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Deconstructed Hobo Tory Burch $698 at Tory Burch

A super-chic tote to carry around all your hand sanitizer.

