Emma Stone Admits Turning 30 Initially Made Her 'Gloomy'

Emma Stone wasn't too thrilled to enter a new decade at first.

The 30-year-old actress covers British Vogue's February issue and admits her initial reluctance at leaving her 20s behind, a change that caused her to be "a little drifty."

"I got gloomy for about a week,” she tells the magazine. “But realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.”

As she ages, Stone has learned many valuable life lessons, including accepting that "not everybody likes you" and working on "not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable."

"Nobody knows what they're doing," she says. "We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

ET's Nischelle Turner recently caught up with Stone and her Favourite co-star, Rachel Weisz, who dished about the film's intimate scenes.

"It's very intimate between these women, they slap each other, they kiss each other, they make love to each other, they argue with each other, they flatter, it's very... women getting to do just about everything there is to do," said Weisz, who plays Stone's cousin, as they fight for the love and affection of England's Queen Anne (Olivia Colman).

It's not just the women who have on-screen moments. Stone's character also has an intense scene with Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"Your wedding night with Joe Alwyn was kind of pretty out there as well," Weisz, 48, noted.

"It was pretty depressing," Stone confirmed.

"I won't say what happened there on Entertainment Tonight. I don't know what rating... it's not PG," Weisz said.

"No, it's not," Stone joked, adding, "it's a little racy."

