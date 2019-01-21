Emma Stone Debuts Drastically Darker 'Do -- See the New Look!

Emma Stone has given her locks a drastic makeover!

The Favourite star stepped out to the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, debuting a much darker 'do on the red carpet.

Stone, 30, traded in her signature red locks for more of an umber color, being sure to match her eyebrows with the new hue. Her hair was styled back into a messy low bow, with wavy pieces framing her face.

The actress' freshly-dyed chestnut hair looked perfect with her long-sleeved, pale yellow Louis Vuitton dress and deep coral lips.

Although many assume Stone's natural hair color is red, she revealed to Vogue UK back in 2012 that she was born blonde. Red, however, is her favourite.

"My hair grows out blonde, but my coloring is similar to that of a redhead," she explained. "So, I really like having red hair. I'm a natural blonde, but I really like the red."

Stone first gave fans a peek of her darker hair for winter when she attended the Golden State Warriors versus Los Angeles Clippers game at Staples Center with her boyfriend, Dave McCary, last Friday.

See pics from their outing here, and watch the video below for more on Stone.

