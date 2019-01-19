Emma Stone Enjoys Rare Public Date Night With Boyfriend Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are still going strong!

The couple was spotted enjoying a rare public date night on Friday, as they sat courtside to watch the LA Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Also spotted at Friday's game was Jennifer Garner, who was there with Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer, while Coolio performed at halftime.

Stone, 30, was all smiles as she sat next to her Saturday Night Live writer beau, looking casual in jeans, patent black booties and a gray coat. McCary, 33, was also casually dressed in jeans, white sneakers, and a green jacket. ET first learned the pair was dating in October 2017, though they've seldom been spotted together in public.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

L.A. Clippers

“Some of the [SNL] staff knew about them being together, but they keep things very quiet,” a source told ET when news broke of their relationship. According to the source, Stone and McCary first met December 2016, when she hosted SNL and starred in a sketch which McCary directed.

The two were spotted together in July 2017, at the premiere of his big screen directorial debut, Brigsby Bear, but kept their romance on the down low. "It’s been clear that they were trying to keep this low key," ET's source explained.

Stone's last public relationship was with her Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, whom she dated for four years before their split in 2015. The love interest in her latest movie, Joe Alwyn in The Favourite, is currently dating Stone's friend, Taylor Swift.

See what Stone told ET about working with Alwyn in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone Shouts 'I'm Sorry' When Sandra Oh Called Out 'Aloha' For Whitewashing

Emma Stone Admits Turning 30 Initially Made Her 'Gloomy'

Emma Stone on Her 'Racy' Scene in 'The Favourite' With Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn (Exclusive)

Related Gallery