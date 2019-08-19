Dramione 4 Ever!

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have known each other since childhood, growing up together on the Harry Potter sets as they played book smart heroine Hermione Granger and braggart villain Draco Malfoy, respectively.

But could these two co-stars be something more? Fans certainly think so after Felton, 21, shared a photo of himself and Watson, 29, in South Africa together, playing the guitar.

“Quick learner x,” Felton captioned the photo of the pair, who appear to be wearing pajamas for the jam session. The Origin actor’s hair also seems to be wet.

Potterheads quickly commented on the post, soaking up the magical chemistry between the two.

“Just so you know, the little fangirl part in me just hyperventilated thanks to you guys,” one commenter wrote.

“My dramione wishes has been granted,” another added with the pair’s ship name, while another commenter suggested, “Hell yeah FELTSON.”

This isn’t the first time the two British actors have sparked romance rumors. This past February, Watson shared a beautiful portrait of herself, with the caption, “Friends capture you best,” and tagged Felton as the photographer.

She also shared a sweet beach selfie with Felton in November 2018, along with a video of the pair riding on Felton’s long board together.

“Tom’s @origin_series is out on the 14th November," she captioned the sweet post. "Congrats dear friend. #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.”

To make matters even juicier, Watson has been candid about her childhood crush on Felton in the past. In a 2012 interview with The Jonathan Ross Show, she copped to being obsessed with him.

“Between the ages of 10 and 12 I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it really,” Watson gushed at the time. “He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”

Despite all the speculation and sighs, tragically, ET has exclusively learned that Watson and Felton are just good friends and not dating.

In the meantime, Watson is preparing for her upcoming role in Little Women. Watch the trailer below:

