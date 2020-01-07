Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable in First Photo of Her as L.A. Billboard Diva Angelyne
Emmy Rossum like you've never seen her before!
The 33-year-old Shameless star debuted the first look of her in full costume as L.A. billboard diva Angelyne and the resemblance is uncanny.
In the new miniseries, Angelyne, which will air on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, Rossum plays the real-life legend. Her husband, Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, is executive producing and co-writing the series, which is based on a Hollywood Reporter feature from 2017 about Angelyne, whose real name is Renee Goldberg. Rossum will also executive produce the show.
"The adventure begins..." Rossum captioned a Polaroid photo of herself in a massive blonde wig and seemingly enhanced chest.
The ensemble directly matches a 1987 photo taken of Angelyne posing in front of her own billboard.
The Peacock streaming service launches in April 2020. It is unknown exactly when Angelyne will premiere.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Shameless' Fans Say Farewell After Emmy Rossum's Final Episode -- See the Reactions!
Emmy Rossum Admits It's Both 'Scary and Wonderful' to Be Leaving 'Shameless'
Emmy Rossum Says She's Leaving 'Shameless' After 9 Seasons