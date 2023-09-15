Fall is just around the corner, which means it's time to start preparing for cozier days ahead. Aside from updating your wardrobe and skincare routine for the new season, the start of autumn is also a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear a major upgrade.

When it comes to keeping things cozy, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. The luxury bedding and home goods brand just launched a Fall Sale to save up to 25% on Oprah's favorites sheets, towels, pajamas — but the deals get even sweeter for ET readers. Now through Saturday, October 20, you can take 30% off almost everything sitewide when you use code ETONLINE at checkout.

Shop 30% Off Cozy Earth

For five years in a row — starting back in 2018 — Cozy Earth has made it onto Oprah Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things list. After trying the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose sheets ourselves, we understand why. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep. A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years.

Below, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop with this exclusive discount. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, just be sure to use the code ETONLINE to save 30% on your purchase.

Shop 30% Off Oprah's Favorites

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $237-$328 with code etonline Shop Now

Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle Cozy Earth Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Oprah. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent. $340 $238 With code ETONLINE Shop Now

More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew "I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too." $130 $91 with code etonline Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: