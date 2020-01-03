The Iglesias twins are as cute as can be!

On Thursday, Anna Kournikova took to Instagram to share a video of Lucy and Nicholas, the 2-year-old twins she shares with Enrique Iglesias.

In the clip, which is set to Imagine Dragons' 2017, "Whatever It Takes," the tots are adorably running toward the camera while sporting black-and-white outfits.

"#HappyNewYear," she captioned the post.

Iglesias and Kournikova largely keep their twins off of social media, with the 44-year-old singer last posting about their kids in October. In the sweet shot, which was taken from behind, Iglesias holds the twins' hands as they walk out of a door.

Prior to that, Iglesias shared a video of himself playing with both of his kids, a selfie with Nicholas, and a clip of him dancing with Lucy to "Wheels on the Bus."

News of Iglesias and Kournikova welcoming twins broke in December 2017. The exciting announcement came as a major surprise, as the lovebirds kept the 38-year-old former tennis star's pregnancy under wraps the entire time she was expecting.

