Enrique Iglesias is not complaining about life after welcoming twins.

The 43-year-old "Bailando" singer opened up about his and Anna Kournikova's sex life following the birth of their 9-month-old kids, daughter Lucy and son Nicholas.

“It’s probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished," Iglesias cheekily said in a new interview with The Sun published on Tuesday. The twosome has been together since 2001, briefly separating in 2013, before rekindling their romance. Iglesias and the tennis pro have always kept their relationship out of the public eye and in December 2017, fans were surprised to find out that the pair welcomed twins.

“Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it’s not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way," Iglesias confessed about his relationship before praising his longtime girlfriend. “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother.

“It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in," he added.

Currently on his All the Hits Live tour, Iglesias also revealed that he thinks about hanging his mic and leaving show biz. "There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind," the "Escape" singer noted. "That probably could come a reality in the near future."

“When I was 19 and traveling around the world with my first album, there were times I would think, ‘Oh man, maybe I should stop doing this. I need to take a break’. And that has crossed my mind over the years," he added. “But now it has crossed my mind a few more times than before. Maybe I don’t see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.”

