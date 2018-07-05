Enrique Iglesias Gets a Giggle From His Daughter While Imitating a Whale: Watch!

Enrique Iglesias celebrated the holiday with some adorable bonding with his twins.

The 43-year-old singer jumped on Instagram on the 4th of July to show fans how he and his family were spending the festive day. In the posted clip, the “El Baño” crooner is swimming as his 6-month-old daughter, Lucy Iglesias, floats nearby on a pink inflatable.

While wearing a yellow bandana, a wetsuit and sunglasses, the Spanish singer playfully spits water like a sprinkler over and over. And each time, Lucy bursts with giggles as she watches. “Happy 4th of July,” Enrique captioned the moment, along with whale and happy tears emojis.

As fans know, Iglesias and his girlfriend, Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova don’t hesitate to frequently share sweet moments with their youngsters on social media -- like on July 1, when Spain was facing off against Russia in the World Cup, and Kournikova shared two photos of the Lucy and Nicholas.

In one, they are both wearing Russia’s colors. In the other, they are clad in Spain’s uniforms. It looks as though this was a house divided -- if only for one match!

See more on Iglesias’ family in the clip below.

