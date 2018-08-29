Enrique Iglesias really knows how to make his little ones laugh.

Giving fans a rare glimpse of his and Anna Kournikova's home life, the 43-year-old "Move to Miami" singer shared a precious Instagram video of his 8-month-old twins, daughter Lucy and son Nicholas, giggling up a storm while he runs back and forth.

In the tender clip, posted on Wednesday, the babies are sitting in their double stroller, laughing uncontrollably as their dad acts silly and runs across the yard. The video ends with a close up of the smiling bundles of joy.

"Tough audience to entertain 😂🦃," the Spanish singer captioned the too-cute video.

Iglesias and the tennis star have slowly started to share sweet moments with their youngsters on social media. The "Bailamos" crooner had previously posted another video of himself making his little girl laugh while they were enjoying time in the pool. In early June when Spain was facing off against Russia in the World Cup, Kournikova also shared two photos of the Lucy and Nicholas where they were wearing both of their parents' native countries soccer teams' uniforms.

While the private couple kept the news of their expanding family under wraps, Iglesias couldn't help but gush over parenthood during a concert in Budapest in March.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things. Love my babies! I love them so much," he said. "Actually, three things... I love my girl, and I super f**king love you guys for being here tonight!"

