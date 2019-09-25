Enrique Iglesias and his daughter, Lucy, are the cutest dancing duo!

The "Bailando" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an adorable video of his almost 2-year-old baby girl dancing along to "The Wheels on the Bus." The little one, who has a twin brother named Nicholas, rolls her arms during the "round and round" lyrics and then gets really excited as her famous father takes a big step over her head. Giggling and cracking up, the two then continue to move and groove together with Iglesias picking Lucy up and swinging her around.

Iglesias shares Lucy and Nicholas with Anna Kournikova, who can be heard in the back of the singer's videos.

The proud parents have kept their family out of the public eye, but every couple of months will share special moments with their fans online. In June, Iglesias posted a cute video of his son wearing a sun hat, a Cars T-shirt and making "wawa" sounds at pointing at the water.

In May, the singer shared a video of himself making his twins laugh while he was outside and making silly gestures.

News of Iglesias and Kournikova welcoming twins broke in December 2017. The exciting news came as a major surprise, as the lovebirds kept the former tennis star's pregnancy under wraps the entire time she was expecting.

For more on the couple, watch below.

