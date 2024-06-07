Entertainment Tonight hosts and correspondents have just made Daytime Emmys history when they scored the first-ever Outstanding Daytime Personality Emmy at the 51th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

Hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner -- alongside correspondents Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi and Rachel Smith -- were awarded the winged woman statuette Friday night at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, where Frazier and Turner also co-hosted the night's festivities.

Frazier, Turner and Directo accepted the award on behalf of Entertainment Tonight.

"So, first of all. I wanna just pay tribute to the folks in this category. They're great folks, and this is an honor," Frazier said. "We're kind of speechless right now and blown away. It means a lot to win this award."

Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith, Nischelle Turner, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Dec. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

It's the first year that the Daytime Emmys, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, awarded an Outstanding Daytime Personality Emmy. The venerable hosts and correspondents of the longest-running entertainment news program in the world were nominated alongside Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret and Les Trent (Inside Edition), Robert Hernandez and Star Jones (Divorce Court), and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco and Sarah Rose (Judy Justice).

Additionally, Entertainment Tonight scored yet another Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Series for the fifth consecutive year and ninth overall.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

