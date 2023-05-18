Eric Andre Dodges Questions About Emily Ratajkowski Romance

Eric Andre is taking the "gentleman" approach when it comes to discussing his fling with Emily Ratajkowski. The comedian appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Wednesday in New York City, where he was asked about his brief, yet highly publicized, romance with the model-actress.

Speaking with Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers, Andre said, "A gentleman never tells," when asked why their relationship didn't pan out. The comedian expertly deflected the question by joking about rebounding with Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle.

Joking aside, Andre assured, "I will respect privacy and boundaries."

Andre and Ratajkowski were romantically linked in January when a photo of them sharing a kiss on the beach went viral from their vacation in the Cayman Islands. The casual couple was spotted together on a few occasions in NYC in the weeks following -- having lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village and attending a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

On Valentine's Day, the duo took their romance public with Andre sharing a naked photo of him lounging on a couch -- with only a bow-and-arrow heart emoji for discretion -- and a nearly nude Ratajkowski in the mirror's reflection, wearing only a bra.

Andre simply captioned the sultry photo, "Happy Valentine’s Day."

It wasn't long, however, before Ratajkowski alluded to their "situationship" being over. The model took to TikTok to share a video that asked, "What should you do when a situationship ends? Start another one."

Looking to the future, Andre revealed to Stern and Quivers that he is seeing a new woman, whom he did not name, but noted their relationship brought him "balance."

When asked if he felt the urge to settle down and start a family, Eric replied, "I think it’s time. I’m getting the itch."

In addition to Ratajkowski, Andre has previously been linked to Rosario Dawson and Tatyana Ali.

