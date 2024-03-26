Eric Decker has officially closed the baby factory!

The former NFL player shared that he underwent a vasectomy on Monday, one month after he and wife Jessie James Decker welcomed their fourth child.

"I survived," Eric wrote.

The post began with a photo of his legs in the hospital gown before the procedure. Proving that he was in good hands during the recovery, the slide included a photo of him sleeping in the bed with a "Vasectomy Survivor I Kid You Not" shirt, and another photo of him rocking the shirt while he has a frozen pack of peas in the newly snipped area. Eric rounded out his post with a picture of an ice ball in his rocks glass.

Getty Images

Jessie shared the post on her Instagram Story and simply captioned it "this guy," with a laughing emoji.

In February, Eric and Jessie welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Denver.

"Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker 8.7," Jessie wrote in the caption of a post, adding that their latest bundle of joy entered the world on "2/9/24 💙."

In one photo from the singer's carousel, the couple lovingly embraced as Jessie laid in a hospital bed with Denver on her chest. The second picture showed Denver in an adorable onesie lying comfortably in mom's lap and seemingly getting a snooze in.

The pair's latest bundle of joy joins big brothers Eric Thomas, 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5, and sister Vivianne Rose, 10.

Eric's latest move comes as no surprise. In September, after sharing the news of her surprising pregnancy, the "Wanted" singer spoke to ET about how Eric already booked multiple vasectomy appointments -- which got canceled.

"I will say, he'd had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off and he'd cancel it. We just kept not doing it but I'm very, very intuitive," Jessie told ET. "I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that. I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like, we're missing one."

Eric is in good company when it comes to getting the procedure. Earlier this month, Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, documented his vasectomy journey. The decision came amid Hilary's pregnancy with baby No. 4, which will mark their third child together.

