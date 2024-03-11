It's safe to say that Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff are happy with the size of their family -- and are taking steps to make sure of it.

On Monday, the musician, 36, revealed that he was getting a vasectomy and took to his Instagram Stories to share his journey in a series of photos and videos.

The decision for the operation comes as Duff is currently pregnant with baby No. 4 -- and the actress, 36, was smiling and supportive of her husband as he went under the knife.

Koma kicked things off with a selfie from the passenger's seat of a car, excitedly captioning the photo, "It's vasectomy day!!!"

Matthew Koma/Instagram

Later, Koma shared a mirror selfie from his hospital room after getting prepped for surgery and taking some meds to take the edge off the anxiety.

"Just took a Valium and feeling hyped," he wrote, jokingly adding the common pre-op question, "What if he gets a bone bone?"

Matthew Koma/Instagram

He shared another close-up selfie after the surgery, where he stressed that the operation wasn't painful and that he really had nothing to worry about.

"It's honestly not bad at all," Koma explained, adding a mistletoe Christmas filter to the pic for unclear, possibly painkiller-related reasons. "Like better than going to the dentist for sure."

Matthew Koma/Instagram

He reiterated this sentiment in a follow-up shot, which showed him wearing nothing but some small black underwear (covering up some bandages) and a pair of socks.

"10/10 Would recommend," Koma wrote over the pic, in which he gave the camera a thumbs up.

Matthew Koma/Instagram

Koma explained later that he was "very high" and that before this surgery, he had "never taken a drug in my life."

"This is cool," Koma added over his smiling selfie.

Matthew Koma/Instagram

Finally, Koma shared some praise for Duff when he posted a photo of her as she drove him after his procedure.

Koma captioned the smiling snapshot of his wife, "Hot nurse."

Matthew Koma/Instagram

In December, the How I Met Your Father star revealed that she's pregnant with her fourth child, her third with Koma.

The happy couple already share two daughters, Mae and Banks, while Duff shares her first child, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Duff and Koma, who began dating in 2017, got engaged and tied the knot in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT: