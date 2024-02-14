Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, is taking an unusual trip down memory lane this Valentine's Day. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old musician took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife by posting photos of her on the beach with several men.

"This Valentine’s Day I'd like to thank all the brave men who've saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years," he captioned the photos. "You don't go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday. 🧡"

Duff commented on Koma's post, writing, "You are truly ill. Matthew."

To be fair, the first photo is of Koma and Duff, packing on the PDA in 2017 while on a getaway in Costa Rica.

The second image, however, shows Duff and her ex, Jason Walsh, on a beach in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, back in 2016.

The third pic is from her 2014 music video for "Chasing the Sun," where the Younger star is fantasizing about being with a handsome man on a beach.

And in the fourth image from 2017, Duff is seen with Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting, walking out of the ocean.

The second to last pic appears to be from a movie where the 36-year-old actress is being saved by several men.

The final photo in the carousel appears to again be of Koma and Duff from their Costa Rica vacation in 2017.

This wouldn't be the first time Duff's husband has playfully trolled her. Last March, Koma wished his wife's ex, Joel Madden, a happy birthday by posting a throwback pic of when Madden and Duff were together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Despite his playful trolling on social media, Koma and Duff are going strong. In December, the How I Met Your Father star revealed that she's pregnant with her fourth child, her third with Koma.

The happy couple already share two daughters, Mae and Banks, while Duff shares her first child, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Duff and Koma, who began dating in 2017, got engaged and tied the knot in 2019.

